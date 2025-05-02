Alo will be the first retail store inside the Hudson's Detroit building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bedrock announced Friday that Alo will be the first retail store coming to the Hudson's Detroit building.

According to Bedrock, Alo will be located at the corner of Woodward and Grand River. It will be the company's first location in Detroit and second in Michigan. The other is located in the Somerset Collection.

"Detroit is brimming with purpose and Alo's dedication to wellness and community complements the city's vibrancy and growth," Bedrock Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees said in a statement. "As the inaugural retail tenant at Hudson's Detroit, we welcome Alo and embrace this as a significant moment for the city."

Alo is known for its athletic clothing for men and women, focusing on workouts, running, yoga and tennis.

The 1.5 million-square-foot development is under construction and will include a 5-star Detroit EDITION hotel, The Residences at the Detroit EDITION, and will also be the new headquarters for General Motors.

Alo's grand opening is set for later this summer.