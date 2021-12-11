Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority to provide free health screenings throughout Metro Detroit

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Tau Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is hosting the first series of pop-up health clinics today from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Thurston High School in Redford, Michigan.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Metro-Detroit Chapters partnered with Wayne Health and the Tri-County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program to provide free health care screenings and needed supplies to communities across southeast Michigan.

"Because of the pandemic, many have put off many much-needed screenings. And now, with health care workforce shortages, access to these services may be limited. The community should come out in droves to take advantage of this pop-up health clinic", said Dr. Jamila N. Taylor, M.D.

Dr. Taylor continues, "I'm elated to be a part of such an impactful service event in Redford! This pop-up health clinic has the potential to provide vital preventative services and screenings to the community. I hope that many take advantage of this opportunity."

This partnership with Wayne Health and the Tri-County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program is one of several activities during the sorority's founders' celebration. The clinics will be available at the following locations:

Dec. 11, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Thurston High School

26255 Schoolcraft Ave., Redford Charter Township, MI 48239

Dec. 18, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Bicentennial Towers

4 Alexandrine St., Detroit, MI 48201

Dec. 8, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Robert Bowens Senior Center 52 Bagley St., Pontiac, MI 48341