Alzheimer's drug Leqembi has full FDA approval now and that means Medicare will pay for it

This Dec. 21, 2022 image provided by Eisai in January 2023, shows vials and packaging for their medication Leqembi. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, U.S. health officials approved Leqembi, a new Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease. The Food and Drug Administration granted the approval Friday for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. (Eisai via AP)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 17:06:50-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have granted full approval to a closely watched Alzheimer's drug for patients with early stages of the disease.

The Food and Drug Administration decision clears the way for Medicare and other insurers to begin paying for the drug called Leqembi.

The FDA gave it conditional approval in January based on early results suggesting the drug could modestly slow cognitive decline.

FDA officials said Thursday that the drug's benefits have now been confirmed. The drug will carry a warning about potentially serious side effects, including brain swelling and bleeding.

Patients getting the drug through Medicare will need to enroll in a federal registry tracking the drug's safety and effectiveness.

