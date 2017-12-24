Amazing holiday light displays across metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Dozens of homeowners across the metro Detroit area have put up some incredible holiday light display this season. Information on a few of them are posted below. Enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO SEE A PHOTO GALLERY OF HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS

Kevin Nagy has been setting up an Animated Light Show at his house for 7 years and helped raise over $23,000 for the Michigan Humane Society. He has an Animated Show so viewers can drive up, tune in to 100.7 FM and sit back to enjoy the show. The address is 2651 Cherokee Hills Cir. , Waterford.

Lindsey Gawthrop has a light display in Lake Orion called “Lights on the Lake.” She uses it to raise money for The Daisy Project Michigan, mainly for Friendship Park in Orion and the Let Them Play, playground for disabled children. You can check this display on YouTube at https://youtu.be/jwdtQN_g76g[youtu.be]

Paul Tebbe loves Christmas and spreading holiday cheer. He even makes some of the decorations himself! He lives at 18066 Collinson Ave. in Eastpointe. C heck out his Facebook page for Tebbe Holiday Traditions at https://www.facebook.com/tebbebear/

The McPherson family encourages you to get out and walk around their property and take pictures. They live at 31530 Shawn Dr.in Warren. If you can't make it there in person, don't worry. You can check out a cool aerial view of the home at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WopOflbLwE8&feature=youtu.be



Matt and Tiffany Tritt put up an amazing light display this year as well. If you find yourself in Trenton this week, stop by and take a look. Their home is located at 2854 St. Paul.

Jim and Dee have been accumulating their Christmas decor for over 30 years. They take great pride in it. The decorating process takes almost a month. They live at 20325 Seneca in Brownstown Township if you want to see their light show in person.

Donna Mitchell's display is a must-see as well. She lives at 27440 Park Court in Madison Heights. She turns her lights on nightly from 6pm-9pm. Donna has decorations around her entire yard and encourages you to get out and walk around! She uses donations she receives to throw a big Christmas Day dinner for those in need, which means you can see a festive display while helping out a worthy cause.

Timothy Howse's home in Livonia has approximately 60,000 lights this year, all choreographed to music to 1/50 of a second. The family says the light show is a way to share their faith and celebrate what Christmas means to them. The home is located at 34836 Bridge Street. This display will run through January 1st. The hours are 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, and 5:30 - 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday. Long lines have been the norm, so take along your patience. For a sneak peek, visit Livonialights.com.

https://vimeo.com/247842539 This video was shot by Great Lakes aerial video services of Bob and Marge Dowell's home in Chesterfield. It's located at 48328 Sugarbush, just south of 23 Mile. The Dowells invite you to drive up and around the circular driveway to see it all. They also have more than a dozen Christmas trees inside the home.

Sharon Millard created another bright spot! Her incredible light display is at 12027 Crossman Carleton, Mi 48117

Tara Colussi decked out her home at 3892 Fairfax Drive, Troy, MI 48083

Here are other a few other amazingly decorated homes to check out:

- Jefferson and Moross in Grosse Pointe

- 22 Mile between Romeo Plank and Hayes in Macomb

- 12 Mile & Schoenherr is the annual Tunnel of Lights display on Eiffel Street in Warren

Merry Christmas!

