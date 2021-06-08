Amazon Sidewalk goes into use today: Here's how to opt in or out

Amazon's latest update, Amazon Sidewalk, went into use on Tuesday, June 8. The program, Amazon said, will share your WiFi bandwidth to create a "mesh" network.

According to Amazon, the program will also improve WiFi connectivity in all corners of the home for Alexa devices and Ring devices.

The company said it will not allow neighbors to use your WiFi or see your Ring cameras, but many companies are speaking out saying it's a privacy issue.

According to The Verge, there are different ways to opt out Amazon Sidewalk through the Alexa App and the Ring App.

Details on how to opt-out below from The Verge.

Amazon Alexa App

Tap the "more" button on the bottom left corner Click the "settings" tab Click "account settings" in the second row Click "Amazon Sidewalk" and then opt in or out

Ring App