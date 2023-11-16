Watch Now
Amazon to build solar farm in Lawrence Township

Amazon
Michel Spingler/AP
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 11:59:01-05

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Amazon says it is developing a solar array in Van Buren County, the company’s first in the state.

The e-commerce retailer says the 85-megawatt solar farm, which will be built in Lawrence Township, would generate power for business proceedings as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

“At Amazon, we’re constantly seeking innovative ways to bring more solar and wind projects online, both to power our operations, and to bring new sources of clean energy to the communities where our customers live and work,” says Head of Energy, Water and Sustainability Nat Sahlstrom. “These projects are also helping create jobs, support local businesses, and boost the local tax base, which are all part of Amazon’s broader commitment to become a more sustainable company.”

The company says it is on track to run entirely on renewable energy before 2025, five years earlier than their original goal of 2030.

We’re told Amazon expects to generate at least 71,000 gigawatt hours per year once all 479 wind and solar projects are up and running around the world. That’s enough to deliver power to 6.7 million residences in the United States.

Amazon Solar 1.jpg

