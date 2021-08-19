Ambassador Bridge temporarily extends free toll program for eligible travelers

(WXYZ) — Families heading to Canada via the Ambassador Bridge will continue to have a free pass, the Ambassador Bridge announced Thursday.

The bridge is temporarily extending its free toll program to help reunite eligible travelers with their loved ones.

According to a news release, the Ambassador Bridge and The Canadian Transit Company has given more than $5 million in free tolls to travelers to date.

Passenger vehicles of all eligible travelers can pass free of charge.

“After more than a year of being separated from family, friends and loved ones, it’s critical that people have an opportunity to reconnect, and we are happy to help make that happen for the thousands of Canadians and Americans who have been apart for far too long,” said Matthew Moroun, Chairman of the Ambassador Bridge.

