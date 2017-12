(WXYZ) - With 2017 coming to a close in a couple of days, one website is taking a look at the top baby names of 2017.

Mother and Baby looked at the top names for girls, boys and top gender-neutral names. They said the top 10 names stayed almost the same for boys and girls, with only three new entires across the board.

Both of the top names for boys and girls stayed the same as well, according to Mother and Baby.

The top names, according to Mother and Baby, are:

Girls

Amelia Emily Olivia Ella Ava Meghan Mia Jessica Isla Isabella

Boys

Oliver Reggie Reuben Theo Thiago Geroge Jack Harry Noah Jacob

Gender neutral