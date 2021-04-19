Detroit anticipating possible trouble after the Derrick Chauvin, George Floyd verdict

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Community activists and Detroit police are ready for the verdict in the Minneapolis trial of former Police Officer Derrick Chauvin in the death last May of George Floyd.

Detroit had more than 100 nights of protests on the streets. Dozens of people were arrested. Police prevented serious trouble including looting and fires.

Many people are saying the verdict or no verdict with a hung jury would be very disappointing.

Quincy Smith is with Ceasefire in Detroit. They were literally between agitators in the crowd of protesters and police last year.

He says they’re ready again now to help keep the peace. But his group is much deeper helping the city where needed. Today he was showing support of a family who lost a loved one to gang violence.

Malik Shabazz is a minister and leader in the New Black Panthers. He says “burn baby burn” won’t work. He urges people to work together to build up the city.

Joshua Moore is a younger activist who is college-educated and works in his sister’s small business. He’s trying to trust his gut with the verdict and not be disappointed. He also says community reform is more than just this case.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig believes there will be violence in some cities, possibly Detroit. He says last year people were allowed to protest peacefully. And he will again have a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who causes trouble.