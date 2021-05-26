Driver hit two peaceful protesters with car in North Carolina, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A driver has been charged for hitting two protesters Monday night in Elizabeth City during a peaceful event calling for transparency after the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Elizabeth City Police said the incident happened during the demonstration around 6:45 p.m. at Ehringhaus Street and Griffin Street.

Andrea Rovenski, who was marching with protesters in Elizabeth City, recorded video of the incident.

“They started screaming at the protesters, and that’s when I got my phone out,” Rovenski said. “I started recording again, and that’s when the car hit a protester on a bike and just kind of started nudging them a little bit and then just waited for them to move.”

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Lisa Michelle O'Quinn, 41, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless driving and one count of unsafe movement, police said.

In a press release, police said an investigation is ongoing and that O'Quinn could face hate crime charges. She is being held at the Albemarle District Jail.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Michelle Fleming Morris and 42-year-old Valerie Lindsey.

This story was originally published by Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.