Body camera video in fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Chicago boy released

CHICAGO — Chicago's police review board released a body camera video Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy late last month by a Chicago Police officer.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), an independent board that investigates Chicago police shootings, released the footage Thursday of the March 29 fatal shooting of Adam Toledo after allowing the boy's family to view it Tuesday.

In the body camera video, the officer who shot Toledo is seen chasing the 13-year-old boy on foot down an alleyway, yelling for him to stop. After a brief chase, the officer tells Toledo to show him his hands. The officer is heard yelling “Drop it!” at the teen right before he opens fire.

The video shows Toledo with his hands in the air, before a single shot is fired, hitting Toledo in the chest.

Police say the teen had a handgun on him, and the bodycam footage shows the officer shining a light on a handgun on the ground near Toledo after he shot him.

Shortly before the video was released, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the public to remain peaceful.

Choking up at times, Lightfoot decried the city's long history of police violence and misconduct, especially in black and brown communities, and said too many young people are left vulnerable to "systemic failures that we simply must fix."