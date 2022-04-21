Protestors march in Lansing, demanding justice is Lyoya death

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The growing calls for justice in the wake of a deadly police shooting in Grand Rapids has brought a large crowd of demonstrators to the state capitol to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya.

The 26-year-old was fatally gunned down by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop earlier this month.

The rally was organized by the Lansing chapter of Black Lives Matter.

The protesters marched their way up Michigan Avenue, on their way to the capitol steps.

They are joined by members of Lyoya’s family, along with Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump who represents the family.

Family members and Crump are expected to speak.

The rally comes eight days after Grand Rapids police released video of the fatal encounter to the public. The footage shows an unnamed officer chasing Lyoya on foot after a traffic stop, then struggling with him over a taser before shooting him in the back of the head at point-blank range.

Demonstrators are now demanding accountability, calling for that officer to be publicly named, terminated, arrested, and prosecuted for the deadly shooting.

They are also calling for police reform.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the shooting. Once it is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.