Taylor Auxiliary police officer off the force after posting 'BS' about Chauvin verdict

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — After the Minneapolis Jury found former Police Officer Derrick Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter, Taylor auxiliary police officer Kevin Leblanc posted on social media, calling the verdict B---S---.

People asked why and Leblanc posted, F--- Floyd appeal appeal.

Taylor Police Chief John Blair tells 7 Action News Leblanc worked more than ten years as an unpaid volunteer auxiliary officer and says, “We took immediate action. It’s not appropriate. A man lost his life. I neither know a police officer in public or private that supports what the former officer did to Mr. Floyd.”

The email to 7 Action News included a 2012 picture of Leblanc with Detroit Piston star Isiah Thomas and two other cops. Auxiliary cops in Taylor are allowed to carry guns but only work special events and have not police powers.

Was the post including F--- Floyd racist?

Chief Blair says, “I don’t know Mr. Leblanc so I hate to label somebody a racist without truly knowing them. I think it’s very insensitive. I think it’s very inappropriate and very unprofessional. It’s not the image the City of Taylor nor the Taylor Police Department wants to convey.”

We made contact with Kevin Leblanc on Facebook. He gave us his phone number. But then he texted saying he couldn’t talk he was a work. He has deleted the controversial posts.