American Airlines cancels almost 2,400 flights across the country

(WXYZ) — American Airlines flight cancelations are impacting metro Detroit travelers.

As of Friday, October 29th the airline tells 7 Action News they’ve canceled 2,387 flights as of 3 p.m. CT on Monday. That is about 11% of the airline's total flights a day.

American says the delays and cancelations are due to severe winds at DFW (Dallas Forth-Worth) last week that created, “crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half.”

The airline says the weather caused staffing to run tight because crews members are out of their regular flight sequences.

Travel expert and owner of Faraway Places Travel, Theresa Winters shared some travel tips that can make holiday travel smoother:

Download the Airline phone app or check their website frequently. “That way when there is changes or cancellations you are first to know.” Travel insurance. “Make sure you have travel insurance. And know what it covers they aren’t all created equally.” If you can, get a travel agent “Having someone on your side so you aren’t stuck in a 3-hour line a the airport with everyone else.” Avoid layovers in specific cities due to weather. “Try to avoid a layover in a place that has snow. So I’m in Michigan maybe people are going out to Arizona, that might be a bad option because Chicago is just as bad as Michigan.” Book directly through airlines. “In instances where there is a hiccup, it’s easier o get through to the airline specifically versus booking through a third-party site.”

American Airlines says “we continue to staff up across our entire operation and we will see more of our team returning in the coming months.”

