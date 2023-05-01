American Airlines, seeking new contract, vote to OK strike

DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at American Airlines are voting to authorize a strike. That doesn't mean they're going to walk off the job anytime soon, but it does aim to put more pressure on the airline to reach a new contract with the pilots' union.

The union said Monday that almost all its members took part in the voting, and that 99% of those who voted authorized the union to call for a strike.

Federal law prohibits airline unions from striking without clearance from a U.S. mediation board – something that rarely happens. And then Congress and the president can act to prevent a strike.

