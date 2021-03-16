Menu

American Kennel Club: Rottweiler is Detroit's top dog breed

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE- In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, a Rottweiler named Prime, who works as a service dog, is seen during the meet the breeds companion event to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. America’s dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and is spurring so much adoption and fostering that some shelters’ kennels have emptied. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Rottweiler has debuted as the top canine in Detroit, according to a ranking from the American Kennel Club.

AKC ranks the most popular dog breeds in the country.

“I’m excited to see the Rottweiler holding the top spot in this city for a change,” AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a press release. “Rottweilers are naturally playful, gentle and loving to their families. Their calm and confident temperament makes them a great companion to many. But when necessary, they also make a good guard dog.”

Detroit’s top 5 breeds for 2020 are:

1. Rottweiler
2. French Bulldog
3. German Shepherd Dog
4. Golden Retriever
5. Bulldog

AKC says registration data was pulled from Detroit zip codes.

Nationwide, the Labrador Retriever remains the number one most popular breed for the 30th year.

