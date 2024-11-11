American Legion Post in Holly suffers "significant structural" damage after storm

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — American Legion Post 149 in Holly suffered "significant structural and roof damage" during a severe storm event one day before Veterans Day.

According to the Legion Post's Facebook page, the damage came after the storm hit Holly around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. A large portion of shingles got blown off the roof, with a horizontal crack forming in a major section of the hall.

"For safety reasons, entry into the building is strictly prohibited as we address these structural concerns," the Post said via social media. "While initial observations suggest that strong winds may have lifted the soffit, causing the roof to shift and break a mortar joint separating it from the wall, these are only early speculations. A professional assessment is necessary to determine the full extent of the damage."

The Legion Post also thanked the Holly Fire Department for their prompt response to the storm damage, saying in part that "their professionalism and support mean so much to us." Thankfully, no one was injured during this event. With the Post temporarily closed, all rentals and gatherings at the building are suspended until further notice.

No word yet on when the American Legion Post will re-open.