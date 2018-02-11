American Red Cross seeking blood donations

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Winter storms and the flu don’t just mean a lot of people are missing work and school – it also means they can’t keep their American Red Cross blood (and platelet) donation appointments. The Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to roll up a sleeve to help maintain the blood supply for patients in need.

In 2018, severe winter weather forced about 600 blood drives to cancel, resulting in more than 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations. And, widespread flu across the U.S. has resulted in lower turnout at blood drives.

Blood (and platelet) donations are needed in the coming days to help replenish the blood supply and ensure patients continue to receive lifesaving treatments. Donors can help even more patients when they invite a loved one, friend or co-worker to give with them.

Make an appointment to donate this winter by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor https://www.redcrossblood.org/bloodapp, visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/ or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).