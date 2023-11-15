Americans to save $1.2B on gas this year for Thanksgiving travel, report finds

Drivers across the United States are expected to save about $1.2 billion on gas for Thanksgiving travel, according to the latest report from GasBuddy.

The fuel savings platform released the results of its Thanksgiving Travel Survey on Tuesday, finding more Americans plan to hit the road this holiday.

At the same time, GasBuddy predicts the national average price of gas to drop to $3.25 per gallon around Thanksgiving, which is cheaper than last year.

The company reports that there are over 50,000 stations that have gas at $2.99 per gallon or less, and 12 states see average prices below $3 per gallon.

“More Americans are planning on hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, and it’s no wonder why,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Average gas prices have plummeted in all 50 states in the weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, with $2.99 prices spreading like wildfire just in time for the start of the holiday season. Drivers will be saving over half a billion dollars from Wednesday through Sunday compared to what they spent last Thanksgiving with the national average at its lowest since January. However, with the big drop in price, motorists are not seeing all stations lower prices as quickly and should remember to check their phone for the lowest prices before filling up.”

GasBuddy said drivers can save more money by shopping around for best prices and optimizing their driving for better fuel efficiency, like avoiding hard braking, fast acceleration and speeding.