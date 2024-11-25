America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit: Road closures, parking & everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — America's Thanksgiving Parade steps off in Midtown Detroit on Thursday morning, the 98th event with the celebration called "Miles of Smiles."
Put on by The Parade Company, the annual event draws hundreds of thousands of people to the parade and the running of the Turkey Trot before the parade!
Here's everything you need to know.
Turkey Trot
The Turkey Trot 10K steps off at 7:30 a.m. in Downtown Detroit. The 5K Stuffing Strut starts at 8:30 a.m.
There are several road closures for the Turkey Trot from 5 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m.
- W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier
- Michigan at Cass
- Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward
- Congress from Shelby to Randolph
- Larned from Shelby to Randolph
- Shelby from Congress to Michigan
- Michigan from Cass to Woodward
- Monroe from Woodward to Randolph
- Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold
- Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress
- Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third
In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.
What time does the parade start?
It starts at Woodward Ave. at Kirby in Midtown Detroit at 8:45 a.m. It's roughly an hour and a half march south down Woodward and it ends at Congress and Woodward.
Who are the Grand Marshals?
There will be three grand marshals for this year's parade: Retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, NBC sports announcer Mike Tirico and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan CEO Daniel Loepp.
Road closures for America's Thanksgiving Parade
Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Woodward between W. Grand Blvd. and Warren will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Woodward from Warren to Congress will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Atwater between Civic Center Dr. and Third will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Griswold between Fort and Congress will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.
Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Detroit People Mover
The Detroit People Mover will resume daily operations at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 after a months-long closure for track maintenance. It will run for 36 hours of continuous service through 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.
All 13 DPM stations will be open with the two stations closed for parade viewing at Broadway and Grand Circus Park.
DDOT Bus reroutes
As a result of street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. On Thursday, November 28, All buses/bus routes will go to the Rosa Parks Transit Center.
The following bus routes will be affected because of the parade on Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.:
- 3 Grand River
- 4 Woodward
- 5 Van Dyke/Lafayette
- 6 Gratiot
- 8 Warren
- 9 Jefferson
- 16 Dexter
- 23 Hamilton
- 31 Mack
- 42 Mid-City Loop
- 52 Chene
- 67 Cadillac/Harper
The following routes will be affected because of the Turkey Trot on Nov. 28 starting at 7 a.m. and detours expected to end following the race at 10 a.m.:
- 1 Vernor
- 3 Grand River
- 19 Fort
- 27 Joy
- 29 Linwood
Where to park
There is plenty of parking throughout Downtown Detroit, but people are encouraged to arrive early due to large crowds with both the parade and the Detroit Lions game.
Parking is also free on the street in Detroit for Thursday and Friday. Vehicles illegally parked (block driveways, crosswalks, fire hydrants or other access points) will be ticketed and possibly towed.