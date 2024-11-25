America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit: Road closures, parking & everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — America's Thanksgiving Parade steps off in Midtown Detroit on Thursday morning, the 98th event with the celebration called "Miles of Smiles."

Put on by The Parade Company, the annual event draws hundreds of thousands of people to the parade and the running of the Turkey Trot before the parade!

Here's everything you need to know.

Turkey Trot

The Turkey Trot 10K steps off at 7:30 a.m. in Downtown Detroit. The 5K Stuffing Strut starts at 8:30 a.m.

There are several road closures for the Turkey Trot from 5 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m.



W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

What time does the parade start?

It starts at Woodward Ave. at Kirby in Midtown Detroit at 8:45 a.m. It's roughly an hour and a half march south down Woodward and it ends at Congress and Woodward.

Who are the Grand Marshals?

There will be three grand marshals for this year's parade: Retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, NBC sports announcer Mike Tirico and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan CEO Daniel Loepp.

Road closures for America's Thanksgiving Parade

Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd. and Warren will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Woodward from Warren to Congress will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Atwater between Civic Center Dr. and Third will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Griswold between Fort and Congress will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit People Mover

The Detroit People Mover will resume daily operations at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 after a months-long closure for track maintenance. It will run for 36 hours of continuous service through 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.

All 13 DPM stations will be open with the two stations closed for parade viewing at Broadway and Grand Circus Park.

DDOT Bus reroutes

As a result of street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. On Thursday, November 28, All buses/bus routes will go to the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

The following bus routes will be affected because of the parade on Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.:



3 Grand River

4 Woodward

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot

8 Warren

9 Jefferson

16 Dexter

23 Hamilton

31 Mack

42 Mid-City Loop

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

The following routes will be affected because of the Turkey Trot on Nov. 28 starting at 7 a.m. and detours expected to end following the race at 10 a.m.:

1 Vernor

3 Grand River

19 Fort

27 Joy

29 Linwood

Where to park

There is plenty of parking throughout Downtown Detroit, but people are encouraged to arrive early due to large crowds with both the parade and the Detroit Lions game.

Parking is also free on the street in Detroit for Thursday and Friday. Vehicles illegally parked (block driveways, crosswalks, fire hydrants or other access points) will be ticketed and possibly towed.