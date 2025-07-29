Amid Monroe Street construction, Greektown restaurants partner for weekly happy hours

(WXYZ) — Amid the ongoing construction along Monroe Street in Greektown, several businesses are joining up for weekly happy hours set to run all summer long.

The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership announced the Greektown District-wide Happy Hour, which will take place every Wednesday through the summer.

Nine restaurants in Greektown will have drink and appetizer specials every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with each spot offering its own take on the specials.

Watch below: Greektown wants you to know they're open for business despite construction

Greektown wants you to know they're open for business despite construction

Bars and restaurants offering specials include:



A Bar

Firebird Tavern

Fishbone’s Rhythm Kitchen Cafe

Level Two

Mati

Old Shillelagh

Red Smoke Barbeque

The Greek

Who Loves Ya Baby

The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership is reminding people that pedestrian access on Monroe Street is open, and free parking is available in the Hollywood Casino Greektown Parking Garage.

Watch below: 'We're all in intensive care': Greektown restaurant worried about losses due to construction