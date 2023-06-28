(WXYZ) — Wildfire smoke has caused metro Detroit to have some of the worst air quality over the past few days, and it's expected to continue.

With that and the warmer temperatures, many are still using the air conditioning in their car. With the smoke, make sure to hit the air recirculation button, the one with the arrow turning around inside of the car.

It plays an important role in the heat and with smoke in the air.

According to World Class Auto Service, the button is mainly used for the summer time. It helps your car get as cool as possible when you have the A/C on.

"It recirculates the kind-of-cool air that you get from the A/C when you first turn it on," the website said. "The longer it's on, the cooler your car gets until it's as cool as it can possibly be."

What that means is it uses the air inside of your car. if it is not on, the car will use the air from the outside that is warmer and smoky, meaning your A/C will work harder to continuously cool the hot air and filter it.

In the winter, the website says to avoid using it because it traps humidity inside the car, which can result in the foggy windows you see in the winter.