(WXYZ) — An ammonia leak has been reported at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Detroit Fire confirmed the leak to 7 Action News.

We're told everyone who was in the building has been evacuated.

Crews are on the scene now.

According to the CDC, high levels of ammonia can irritate and burn the skin, mouth, throat, lungs, and eyes. Very high levels can cause death.

