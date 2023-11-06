Watch Now
News

Actions

'Amtrak Joe' Biden is off to Delaware to give out $16 billion for passenger rail projects

Joe Biden Amtrak
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gerald Herbert/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE ** In this Sept. 16, 2008 file photo, then Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del. arrives by Amtrak in Wilmington, Del., (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Joe Biden Amtrak
Posted at 6:45 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 06:45:54-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promoting new cash for Amtrak. Biden is off to Bear, Delaware, on Monday to announce more than $16 billion in new funding that will go toward 25 passenger rail projects between Boston and Washington.

The Democratic president's remarks will be held at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops, where trains are maintained and repaired.

The White House says investments will help trains run faster, cut delays and create union jobs.

And the money comes from Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, which is one of several legislative accomplishments he will tout during his reelection campaign.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!