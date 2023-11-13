Amtrak proposal would connect Detroit & Toronto by train

A new proposal would connect Detroit and Toronto by train as part of a larger Chicago-Toronto route.

The proposal from Amtrak and VIA Rail would bring rail service between Detroit and Toronto for the first time since 1967.

It would run as part of Amtrak's Wolverine route, which connects Chicago and Detroit. The organization said the service has improved over the past 10 years with 110 mph service launched between Porter, Indiana and Kalamazoo, and speed improvements imminent between Kalamazoo and Dearborn.

The proposed route would run from Detroit to Chicago, and then add new stations through Ontario, with the first Canadian stop being in Windsor before it ends in Toronto.

“It’s certainly exciting to see this move forward on both sides of the border,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said to the Windsor Star. “It’s great to create another mode of transportation through Detroit and the United States and Canada.”

