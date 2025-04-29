Anchor Bay schools banning cell phones starting with 2025-26 school year

ANCHOR BAY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Anchor Bay School District announced this month that all schools will become cell phone-free during the school day next year.

In a post on Facebook, the district said that the "Away for the Day" policy will go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year.

"Under the new Away for the Day requirements, students will need to put their personal electronic devices in their locker or cubbies at the start of the school day where it will remain until the final bell," the district said in the post.

Devices must be turned off and stored out of sight, and devices include cell phones, personal laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones and other wireless communications devices.

"By eliminating the presence of personal electronic devices during the school day, Anchor Bay Schools aims to foster a more focused and interactive educational environment," the district said in a statement.

Last year, Northville Public Schools banned cell phones in the classroom for students in grades K-8.

The debate over cell phones in schools has been raging in Michigan over the past year. There is no law requiring districts to set specific policies, but lawmakers are debating a bill that would ban phones for anyone in grades 5 or under.