GM plans to supply engines for Andretti's F1 effort starting in 2028

A plan that would bring Andretti Autosports to Formula 1 took another step forward on Tuesday as General Motors officially registered as a power unit manufacturer with the FIA.

Earlier this year, GM said it would produce the engines for Andretti. On Tuesday, the automaker said it registered as the power unit manufacturer starting in the 2028 season under the Cadillac brand.

The automaker said it was already developing and testing the prototype technology for the engine.

“With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we’re confident we’ll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team. We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement.

Last month, the FIA approved Michael Andretti's expansion of interest application for Andretti Cadillac to race in Formula 1.

He's been lobbying the FIA to expand the grid, which sits at 20 cars, and add his two-car American team after he attempted to buy current F1 team Sauber in 2021. Other teams have resisted the plan to expand the grid.

According to GM, engineering a F1 power unit will advance the automaker's expertise in several areas including electrification, hybrid technology, sustainable fuels and more.

GM is also involved in racing with the 2023 IMSA and WEC seasons, with its most recent development of the 5.5L DOHC V-8 powertrain. Cadillac secured a podium finish in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.

GM is the second Big Three automaker to get involved in Formula 1. In February, Ford announced it would be a technical partner to Oracle Red Bull Racing starting in the 2026 season.

Ford and Red Bull will partner on the development of the next-gen hybrid power unit, which will take effect with engine changes in F1 in 2026. Ford will supply the engines to both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri teams from 2026 through at least 2030.