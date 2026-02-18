Animal control asking for donations after 64 dogs & cats rescued from Flint Township home

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 61 dogs and three cats were rescued from a home in Flint Township, and animal control is asking for donations to help support the animals' recovery.

The Flint Township police department executed a search warrant on the home recently and found a massive hoarding situation. In a Facebook post, Genesee County Animal Control said that "ammonia levels inside the home tested at a hazardous concentration."

Sadly, 26 dogs and a cat were found dead in the home.

Genesee County Animal Control is hoping to give all these animals a fresh start. While the animals are not yet available for adoption, animal control is asking for help to support their recovery.

If you would like to donate to help these animals, you can give money to Shelter Animal Donations, and learn more about the 501c3 group of volunteers at this link. You can also donate directly at this Facebook post, as more than $30,000 has already been raised.