Ann Arbor approves ordinance restricting traffic stops for minor offenses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor City Council approved an ordinance that will change the way police do traffic stops in the city.

The vote on the driving equality ordinance Thursday was unanimous.

It restricts police from doing traffic stops for minor offenses like cracked windshields, tinted windows, loud exhaust and other non-safety-related issues. Police would still focus on speeding, reckless driving and other more serious offenses.

This follows a recent study by Eastern Michigan University showing drivers of color are stopped at higher rates.

City records show traffic violations have been trending down the past 10 years. This proposal aims to further strengthen relations between police and the community.

Ann Arbor is said to be the first city in the state to adopt a driving equality ordinance.