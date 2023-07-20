Watch Now
Ann Arbor Art Fair may close from 3-5 p.m. in event of severe weather

Ann Arbor Art Fair
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jul 20, 2023
(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Police say the city issued an emergency notification that the art fairs may close between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the event of severe weather.

Storms are expected this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Storms have the potential to bring down large hail and trigger damaging wind. There is a possibility of a tornado, too.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Southeastern Michigan.

