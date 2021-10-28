Ann Arbor bus system TheRide dealing with cyberattack affecting real-time bus information

(WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Transportation Authority said they have become the victim of a cyberattack this week.

TheRide said the cyberattack is causing temporary disruptions to real-time bus information and other information systems, but bus service is operating uninterrupted.

The authority is working to restore its systems and has notified law enforcement of the incident.

“As soon as we became aware of the situation, our team immediately began taking action. We shut down many of our systems, including our real-time bus information and in-office assistance while we assessed the situation,” Matt Carpenter, CEO of TheRide said. “We are working hard to restore our real-time bus information and other tools as quickly as possible. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as we work through this.”

TheRide’s route and schedule information is available at TheRide.org or by calling 734-996-0400.

