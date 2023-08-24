Ann Arbor community sounds off at board meeting regarding future of superintendent

(WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor community sounded off Wednesday night about a move to oust the school superintendent.

More than 60 people commented Wednesday evening with the fate of Dr. Jeanice Swift on the line.

The board passed two motions at its last meeting to negotiate her departure and give her a pre-termination notice.

The controversy follows a 7 investigation stemming from video that surfaced from 2021, showing a bus aide abusing a special needs student with autism.

Bus aide attacked special needs student; mom says Ann Arbor school hid incident for weeks

At the meeting, each person spoke with a 1-minute countdown clock ticking.

"We have lost confidence in your leadership, and it's time for us to part ways. I hope the community will come together to support each other, the victim and family in healing and moving forward," said one attendee.

Another attendee said, "your politically-motivated rush to terminate Dr. Swift is going to cost $1 million, paid only from funds that can be used for teacher and staff wages."

Ann Arbor teacher groups spoke out against the board's action, citing a lack of transparency.

Board members voted to go into closed session after the public meeting.