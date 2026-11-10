Ann Arbor DDA tests temporary trash corrals along busy downtown State Street

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — New structures along downtown Ann Arbor's State Street are drawing mixed reactions as the Downtown Development Authority tests a way to better organize trash bins and keep sidewalks clean.

The temporary structures, called trash corrals, are designed to give businesses a designated place to store their garbage bins along the busy downtown corridor.

For some businesses, the change is a welcome one.

Hadi Ajami, with State Street Eats, said the business does not have access to dumpsters in an alley, meaning its garbage bins typically sit out front.

“The trash bins usually stay out there all the time,” Ajami said.

He said the new corrals help contain trash and debris while creating a clearer separation between garbage bins and pedestrians.

“I’m happy they put the fence up because it keeps cleanliness on the sidewalks so it stops garbage and debris from flying everywhere and kind of divides the trash from the sidewalk,” Ajami said.

But not everyone is convinced the structures are an improvement.

Ann Arbor resident James Perample said the corrals appear to take up additional sidewalk space without doing much to block the trash.

“They look okay but it’s not like they block anything, they’re just, they make it larger,” Perample said.

Some pedestrians said they did not initially notice the new structures.

The DDA is using the temporary installation to evaluate more than just appearance. Officials want to determine whether the corrals are easy for businesses to use, help keep the area cleaner and leave enough room for pedestrians.

Trash is still collected daily, but the DDA is looking at whether having a designated space for bins can improve the overall appearance and organization of the downtown business district.

The corrals are currently part of a temporary test along State Street.

If the pilot program is successful, the DDA plans to install permanent metal trash corrals in 2027. Those designs could potentially incorporate artwork.

For now, the DDA is gathering feedback and evaluating whether the temporary structures are a solution businesses and pedestrians can get behind.

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