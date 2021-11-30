Ann Arbor Fire Department takes dig at MSU fans after U-M win over OSU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Fire Department took a jab at Michigan State University fans, saying the department didn’t respond to any arson calls after the football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the department also said it didn’t respond to any couch fires and all vehicles remained on their tires.

The statement came after property was destroyed in East Lansing last month after the football game against MSU and Michigan. Authorities in East Lansing responded after the game to scenes of large crowds and several fires after property was burning in the city including mattresses and couches.

MSU beat Michigan 37-33.

7 Action News spoke with a U-M student earlier this month after his car was flipped on its hood and totaled after the football game in East Lansing. Donors pitched in enough money to cover the cost of the car and the towing fee.

The fire department commended Michigan fans saying, “Awesome way to set the example for our younger siblings!”

Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27.