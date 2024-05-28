Ann Arbor installing several portable public restrooms throughout the city this week

The City of Ann Arbor said its opening several new, portable public restrooms throughout the city. The restrooms are from Throne Labs Inc. and will be installed this week.

According to Ann Arbor, the free restrooms have colorful designs that celebrate the city's bicentennial milestone.

They'll be located at :



100 block of East Washington Street, east of Main Street on the north side of the street.

The Robert J. Delonis Center at 312 W. Huron St.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market at 315 Detroit St.

Liberty Plaza Park at 310 S. Division St.

West Park at 215 Chapin St.

Riverside Park near the B2B trail at 1000 Canal St.

Two units will be located at Veterans Memorial Park at 150 Jackson Ave.

City of Ann Arbor

“We’re excited to launch this one-year pilot program and offer our downtown and parks visitors safe and dignified public restroom options for all people regardless of ability, gender, race, housing status, culture and age,” said Milton Dohoney Jr., Ann Arbor city administrator. “We want to be a welcoming and inclusive city, and this pilot program will allow us to achieve this goal, which although temporary, will help us to determine where permanent public restrooms are needed in the downtown.”

People will be able to access the restrooms by scanning a QR code or using a mobile app. For those without cell phones, bathroom access cards will be available at Larcom City Hall - 301 E. Huron St. or the Delonis Center - 312 W. Huron St. during regular business hours.

They're part of a one-year pilot program, and the city said Throne offers turnkey restroom solution that includes all cleaning, servicing and user support.