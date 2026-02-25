Ann Arbor pediatrician charged with alleged child sex crimes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ann Arbor man who worked in at a children's hospital in Toledo, Ohio, has been charged after investigators say he was in possession of sexually abusive material involving minors.

43-year-old Bryan Sack, a urologist affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital, was arrested in Ann Arbor this past weekend. The arrest happened after police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Police proceeded to conduct a search warrant at Sack's home, and seized digital evidence.

Michigan court records say that Sack has been charged with:



two counts of aggravated child sexual abusive material possession

one count of child sexual abuse material possession

three counts of use of a computer to commit a crime

Sack was arraigned this past weekend, and faces up to 69 years in prison if convicted on all charges. Bond for Sack was set at $75,000 cash/surety.

Michigan State Police said in a statement on the charges that they encourage parents to "speak to their children about the safe use of the internet."

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is asked to report it to the CyberTipline at this link.

Resources for victims are provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. You can access those resources at this link and this link.