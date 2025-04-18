Ann Arbor police investigating 2 separate groping incidents, release surveillance video

Ann Arbor police are investigating two groping incidents that happened in the downtown area on Thursday.

Police say the first incident happened at 11:20 p.m. in the area of Fifth and William. A man reportedly approached a woman who was walking in the area and groped her. About a minute later, the suspect reportedly approached her again and groped her a second time. When the victim confronted him, police say he ran southbound on Fifth Avenue.

The second incident happened around 11:45 p.m. A woman was reportedly walking up to the front porch of her home in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue when a man approached her from behind and groped her. According to police, the victim yelled at him and he ran northbound on E. University.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 20 to 25 years old, 5’8” to 6’0” with a skinny build. He was reportedly wearing a light-colored jean jacket and beanie beanie-style hat.

Police have released the surveillance video above.

If you have any information about the incidents, you’re urged to contact police at 734-794-6939.

