ANN ARBOR — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly approached a group of students walking to school Friday morning, made threatening comments, and grabbed one child by the arm.

WXYZ

According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, the incident happened between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. at County Farm Park as students were walking to Allen Elementary School.

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Ann Arbor police investigating after man allegedly approaches, grabs student walking to school

Police said the students were able to get away from the man and find an adult, who called 911.

Investigators were out canvassing the park and neighborhood and have not located the suspect.

WXYZ

The incident has raised concerns among parents in the area, including Ryan Bates, who lives near the park and has a son who attends Allen Elementary.

"It's frightening," Bates said. "You hear these stories, and you think, 'Oh, that will never happen to my family. That will never happen to my kid.' You hope it never will."

WXYZ Ryan Bates, Parent at Allen Elementary School

Bates said the incident serves as a reminder that conversations about safety are necessary.

"It's sad, we've had to have conversations with our kid about creepy guys in the neighborhood," he said. "We wish that wasn't a problem. We live in a safe place, but we want our kids to understand how to keep themselves safe."

Bates wants his neighbors to be vigilant, but he doesn't want them to live in fear.

Residents who frequent County Farm Park were also disturbed by the incident.

"That's shocking, but that's also disturbing," said Jeffrey Hamilton.

WXYZ Jeffrey Hamilton, Frequents the park

Hamilton, who regularly teaches safety awareness to his students, recommends children stay alert, communicate with trusted adults, and travel in groups whenever possible.

"For the most part, it's pretty basic," Hamilton said. "Keep your head on a swivel, stay in communication, travel in groups when you can."

In a statement, Ann Arbor Public Schools praised the students' response to the situation.

"We are working closely with these students and their families, as well as with AAPD as they investigate. We want to commend the students for doing exactly the right thing: leaving the area right away and telling a trusted adult. We are also grateful for AAPD’s quick response.

We know news like this is concerning. Our social worker is available to support any student who may be feeling worried.

This is also a good time to review walking and biking safety with your child:

Walk or bike with a group whenever possible.

Do not engage with or approach strangers.

If something feels unsafe, leave the area immediately and tell a trusted adult."

Following the incident, police increased patrols in the area and said officers will continue monitoring the neighborhood around the park and school.

Bates said he is encouraged to see law enforcement taking extra precautions.

"We want to hear that the police are taking the neighborhood's concerns seriously. "There's nothing more important than protecting our kids," he said.

Ann Arbor police are asking nearby residents to review home surveillance video recorded around the time of the incident and contact investigators if they spot anything suspicious that could help identify the man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920, email tips@a2gov.org, or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at aapd.a2gov.org/SilentWitness.

