Watch Now
News

Actions

Ann Arbor police seeking man who robbed a Chase bank

Suspect - Ann Arbor.jpeg
Ann Arbor Police Department
Suspect - Ann Arbor.jpeg
Suspect - Ann Arbor 2.jpeg
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 14:47:07-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police seek the public’s help with identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

Police say, the man went into the Chase Bank located at 1502 East Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor at approximately 9:41 a.m. this morning and demanded money from a bank employee while suggesting he was armed.

The suspect, a white male, was wearing a red and white button-up shirt, yellow baseball cap and a black surgical mask.

Suspect - Ann Arbor 3.jpeg

Police say, no weapons could be seen in surveillance footage.

Police say, the suspect fled the scene in a newer model silver sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

Suspect - Ann Arbor 4.jpeg

No one was injured during the incident.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the incident, please call Ann Arbor police at (734) 996-3199 or the Ann Arbor FBI Field Office at (734) 995-1310.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!