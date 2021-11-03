Ann Arbor residents approve ranked-choice voting proposal; here's what it is

(WXYZ) — Residents in Ann Arbor have approved a proposal that would change elections in the city to a ranked-choice voting system.

Proposal B passed with nearly 73% of the vote compared to 27% against it.

The proposal was backed by Rank MI Vote, and makes Ann Arbor the latest city to use the system.

Ranked-choice voting is already used in Maine for its U.S. Senate and House, Alaska for general elections and in New York City.

Instead of selecting one candidate, ranked-choice voting means you rank your candidates in the order that you prefer them.

If the candidate you had as your first choice doesn't win, your vote will then count toward your backup choice.

Under the proposal that was passed in Ann Arbor, the ranked-choice will go toward mayor and city council races.