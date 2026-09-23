ANN ARBOR — Several Ann Arbor residents spoke during Tuesday night's city council meeting about ongoing safety concerns on city roadways.

WXYZ

Although the topic was not on the agenda, residents urged the council to move forward with a proposed infrastructure project that would add a bike lane down Division Street and connect across the Broadway Bridge.

WATCH Megan's full report here:

Ann Arbor residents push for safer bike infrastructure at city council meeting

Cassandra Shamey has lived in Ann Arbor for about 19 years and relies strictly on her bike or the bus to get around.

"People want to bike, they just don't want to feel in danger," Shamey said.

WXYZ Cassandra Shamey

Shamey rides downtown frequently to shop and eat, but says her current route presents real risks.

"My pathway here is a pretty dangerous one. This infrastructure would totally change that and make it safe for cyclists," Shamey said.

The proposed infrastructure project, which is still waiting on a final design, would add a bike lane down Division Street and connect across the Broadway Bridge, linking the north side of the city to downtown.

Resident Mark Scerbo also urged the council to act.

"Something must take the place of those extra wide car lanes," Scerbo said.

WXYZ Mark Scerbo, Ann Arbor Resident

"I'm asking you to strongly state, safety comes first," Scerbo said.

No one opposed to the project was found at the meeting. However, city council acknowledged that some residents have raised objections, arguing that bike lanes take away parking and increase traffic congestion.

City Council Member Jen Eyer pushed back on that opposition.

"I don't understand this. This is about equity. It's about safety. Not everyone can afford to have a car in our community. Everyone deserves to have a safe way to get around our community," Eyer said.

Shamey also addressed the congestion concerns.

"The thing that a lot of people forget is when you encourage more people to take bikes, there's less competition for parking spots and there's less cars on the road so theres less traffic," Shamey said.

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is hosting an open house Wednesday, September 23rd, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for residents to learn more about the project.

The event will be held at the DDA offices at 415 N. 5th Ave., located in the Kerrytown Shops on the second floor, next to the V2V clothing boutique.

