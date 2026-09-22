Ann Arbor revisits deer management as residents, animal advocates weigh in

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The debate over how to manage Ann Arbor's deer population is back in the spotlight as city leaders prepare to discuss concerns about deer numbers in neighborhoods across the city.

The issue is set to be addressed during Tuesday night's Ann Arbor City Council meeting, where officials will consider a resolution directing the city administrator to research whether deer overpopulation is occurring and what solutions may be available to address it.

The discussion comes several years after Ann Arbor ended its deer management program, which included a combination of sterilization efforts and a controversial deer cull. In 2020, sharpshooters killed 109 deer as part of the city's population management strategy before the program was ultimately halted amid pandemic-related budget constraints.

Residents raise concerns about property damage, vehicle collisions

City Council Member Jenn Cornell said concerns voiced by residents helped bring the issue back before the council.

According to Cornell, residents have reported problems including damage to landscaping and gardens, as well as concerns about vehicle-deer crashes.

While they don't keep yearly records on deer-vehicle collisions, Ann Arbor Police say in September 2025, there was a fatal crash in the area of Jackson Ave. and Worden Ave. A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a deer.

"This is not a problem that is isolated to Ann Arbor and this area," Cornell said. "This is statewide."

CITY OF ANN ARBOR

Cornell also pointed to broader ecological and public health concerns.

"We know that overpopulation of deer has a huge impact on native species," she said. "When native species are eaten by deer, invasive species take over very quickly. We know tick and tick-borne diseases are on the rise."

Animal advocates urge caution

As city leaders revisit deer management, some residents and animal welfare advocates worry the conversation could eventually lead to another deer cull.

Wendy Welch of the Huron Valley Humane Society said she believes the city must first determine whether an overpopulation problem actually exists.

"Data needs to show this," Welch said. "When there is an overpopulation, you have sickly deer that are dying. Right now, we have pretty healthy deer that are eating people's plants."

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Welch said if research ultimately shows the deer population is too large, the city should consider alternatives to a cull.

"When you bring the population down in a humane, gradual way, like we have seen when it comes to outdoor cats for instance, then you can actually make a difference," she said.

Some residents question whether a cull is necessary

Not everyone agrees that deer numbers have reached a level requiring aggressive intervention.

Ann Arbor resident Tom Porht said he frequently sees deer in his area but doesn't believe the situation warrants another cull.

"I'm kind of pro-deer," Porht said. "I love to see them when I'm walking through the field. Other neighbors I've talked to feel the same."

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He added that increasing development throughout Ann Arbor may naturally lead to more encounters between people and deer as neighborhoods expand into the animals' habitat.

"It just doesn't seem like there's that many deer, in this area at least, that it would require a culling," Porht said.

Several residents 7 News Detroit spoke to off camera say they would be in favor of another cull if it meant decreasing the likelihood of fatal crashes.

Public meeting scheduled Tuesday

The Ann Arbor City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Residents are encouraged to attend and provide feedback as city leaders consider next steps regarding deer management.