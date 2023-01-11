Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit.
Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:
- Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue
- E. Washington Street between State Street and Fletcher Street
- Fletcher Street between Huron Street and E. Washington Street
Harris is traveling to Ann Arbor on Thursday for a conversation about the administration’s ongoing efforts “to combat the climate crisis.”
Additional details regarding Harris' trip were not known.