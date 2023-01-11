Watch Now
News

Actions

Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit

Kamala Harris
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SAUL LOEB/AP
US Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two prior to departure from Warsaw Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland, March 11, 2022, as she travels to Romania, before returning to Washington. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 16:26:25-05

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:

  • Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue
  • E. Washington Street between State Street and Fletcher Street
  • Fletcher Street between Huron Street and E. Washington Street

Harris is traveling to Ann Arbor on Thursday for a conversation about the administration’s ongoing efforts “to combat the climate crisis.”

Additional details regarding Harris' trip were not known.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!