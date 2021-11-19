Ann Arbor unable to meet goal to fix majority of roads by 2026

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A goal to fix roads in Ann Arbor is now being called unattainable by city leaders.

Five years ago, the city set a goal of getting 80% of streets in “good” or “better” condition by 2026. After implementing their plan to fix the roads, it was realized that goal cannot be met.

“I think the gap was too high in light of our ability to address roads, in light of road degradation, the speed of road degradation, in light of freeze-thaw cycle, in light of the grading system itself,” said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor.

According to pavement ratings last month, 39% of local streets are rated at a three or worse on a ten-point scale. For major streets, it’s 22 percent.

Now, the city is working toward setting a new goal.

“I believe we are going to have a new goal, at the very least of by 2026, major roads good and above at 60 — local roads good and above at 45,” said Taylor.

Taylor says they have been addressing roads in their mid-life and looking at how to extend those roads so they do not degrade any faster.

That includes chip and spot sealing the roads before they get into “poor” or “failing” condition is the path they are saying on, while still working to improve the roads that need the most help.

Mayor Taylor did tell me they are working with what they have when it comes to funding, but it urging the state legislator to help fund local municipalities with funding.

