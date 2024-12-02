Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle set to reopen on Wednesday

The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle will open this week after a more than two-year renovation project closed the Detroit gem.

The conservatory closed in November 2022 for a $10 million renovation project. It included replacing the glass panes in the dome with the goal of stabilizing the building to keep it open for the next century.

It opened to the public in 1904 and features a collection of exotic plants plus a 13-acre outdoor garden. That garden reopened to the public in early September.

The conservatory will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

See inside the conservatory in the video below