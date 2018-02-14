Ann Marie's All Stars: 10,000 sign up for bone marrow donation after report on Elias

MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) - It’s a story we first brought to you last week that has tugged at heartstrings all over the world and has thousands taking action.

A Macomb County family is searching for a lifesaving bone marrow donor for a 7-month-old boy.

There are more than 10,000 All Stars this week - that’s how many people have signed up to be tested to save little Elias’s life.

It’s a kind of life saving generosity that far exceeds just one family.

“It is just so emotional, so overwhelming, it’s just thousands upon thousands of strangers at this point and you know they’re all beautiful people,” mom Evelyn Argirokastritis said. “I’m just so happy there’s still people like that in the world.”

Argirokastritis has never been more hopeful. Her son Elias is just one of the thousands of adults and children waiting for a lifesaving bone marrow transplant.

Elias is just one of 22 people ever diagnosed with a rare immunity disorder and finding his bone marrow match is the only way his fragile life can be saved.

“We have a long road ahead that’s all that it means, I can’t stop,” she said.

And she won’t stop and neither will you.

Since we shared Elias’ fight with you more than 10,000 people have signed up to be a part of the National Bone Marrow Registry, bethematch.org has seen twice the daily traffic and the registry drives here in metro Detroit have been the most successful the organization has ever seen.

People from all over the world are reaching out selflessly hoping to help.

When you register online, you’re sent a swabbing kit in the mail within 7 days.

“There will be two swabs in each kit, you’re going to take one swab at a time, 10 seconds in each cheek, one swab per cheek,” Argirokastritis said.

If you are a match donating is a painless, nonsurgical procedure that could save someone, like little Elias’ life.

“They’ll be a part of our family from then on because you know, they gave us the greatest gift, we can’t wait to know who that person is,” she said.

Donors do get to choose to share their information with the recipient, so if you are “that person” or someone else’s life saving match, you’ll know who they are.

“Thank you for wanting to give to my son, I hope someone is the match for my son but think of the other families that are in our situation, just be willing to give to them as well because I’m not alone in this and there are so many other families out there,” Argirokastritis said.

Sign up for the National Marrow Donor Program at bethematch.com or join the registry at a bone marrow drive near you.

The following events have also been scheduled:

Portofino on the River 3455 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 4pm-9pm Monday, February 19th, 2018

And