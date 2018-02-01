Ann Marie's All Stars: Allie Brenner

“I’ve been through it and I know exactly what they’re going through,” Allie said. “I try to help them and try to make them smile.”
She leads by example, showing the others with Cerebral Palsey that there is nothing she can’t do. Her first dream? Joining the ranks of the elite national champion Trilogy Cheer Team.
“It is the first special needs cheerleading team in Michigan,” she said. “I love it, I’m competing every weekend locally and then we have one big competition out in Ohio,” she said.
Then, Allie sent out to get a job.
“I work at MJR which is at Partridge Creek and I’m an usher,” Allie said.
Allie hopes to further her education in physical therapy to be able to help others even more. She says her struggles have not been in vain, all leading to her own and others successes.
“Even though I didn’t think my disability was a blessing,” she said. “It’s helped me in a lot of ways because if I didn’t have this disability, I wouldn’t have been here, I wouldn’t have discovered this program, I wouldn’t have met these kids I wouldn’t have become a cheerleader. It’s blessed me in a lot of ways but at the same time it’s been a struggle, but it’s been good in a lot of ways too.”
