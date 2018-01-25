Ann Marie's All Stars: Meet Tyquan!

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 10-year old boy from Metro Detroit does well in school, is athletic, polite and has a knack for music.

The only thing he’s missing is a mom and a dad.

Tyquan has been waiting nearly half his life to be adopted- but you won’t believe the incredible young man he’s become on his own. There’s a family out there that will certainly be better with him as an addition.

We took Tyquan bowling at Country Lanes Bowling Alley in Farmington Hills where he showed off what a gentleman he is.

“Holding the door for women, all that stuff, it’s like a habit to me and plus I can’t stop myself from saying thank you,” Tyquan said.

As polite as can be with an infectious smile it’s hard to believe he’s spent four years without any parents to call his own. It’s a wait that’s been incredibly difficult for this sweet happy go lucky kid since he was just 6-years-old.

“Frustrating, when you’re waiting for a family and you’re waiting for a long time, really nothing’s happening you gotta be patient once in a while,” he said.

Tyquan is a star student who loves basketball and football and has a passion for music. He sang us a song that he wrote about the hurt of living in the foster system, and the separation from his mother.

“But every single thing is broken in my heart tell me why am I gone, why am I separated from you?” he sang. “Every single thing that you’ve did to me, haven’t made my dreams come true. Please come back to visit me I really love you.

His dream? To one day again have mom.

“Women sometimes, they have a real heart, their hearts are soft and they really love kids,” he said.

As for a dad, “I’ve never had a dad before, I’ve never seen my dad,” he said. “I never had the experience.”

But Tyquan is hopeful his dream will someday soon come true.

“I get to be adopted, I get to have a family,” he said.

To end the years of loneliness and figuring out life on his own, writing a new story and being able to sing a happier song.

If you think Tyquan is a good fit for your family call Orchards Children's Services at (855) 694-7301.