Annual Detroit Burger Battle on Sunday features 11 different restaurants competing

(WXYZ) — Burger connoisseurs in Detroit will have plenty to look forward to this weekend, with the Detroit Burger Battle returning for its 10th year.

Courtesy of Dine Drink Detroit

Commencing Sunday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at Eastern Market's Shed 5, attendees will be able to sample entries from 11 local restaurants and decide which will be awarded the People's Choice award for best burger.

Courtesy of Dine Drink Detroit

Scott Rutterbush, the founder of the competition's hosting company, Dine Drink Detroit, believes that this year's field could be the most talented it's ever been.

"This lineup brings together beloved neighborhood staples, creative pop-ups, and past champions. It's going to be the most competitive battle we've ever hosted," Rutterbush said.

The 11 restaurants participating include:

● The Black Food Project

● Just Smash It

● BurgerFi

● Stello’s Burgers

● Regal’s Smash’D Burger & Wings

● D&MEEKS

● King Koney Coney Island & Grill

● Al Joom's BBQ

● Frita Zatidos

● Kozy Lounge

● Tiliani Italian Restaurant

Along with the People's Choice trophy, the official "Burger of the Decade" will be decided by a panel of judges with ties to Detroit's culture and culinary scene. They include:

● Sheefy McFly – Renowned Detroit visual artist and musician

● Susan Selasky – Food Writer, Detroit Free Press

● Kevin Hardy – Managing Editor, The Detroit News

● AJ Williams – Managing Editor, Michigan Chronicle

Families who attend will also be able to enjoy live entertainment, free games and merchandise vendors as they sample as many burgers as supplies last.

Tickets and other information on the battle can be found at https://burgerbattle.info

