Annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market on Oct. 24

The 17th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival from the Michigan Brewers Guild will return to Eastern Market on this October.

Nearly 90 breweries from across the state will gather in Shed 5 for the festival, which takes place Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can see the full list of breweries here.

Tickets are $60 per person and people can also purchase a VIP ticket for $80 in advance for entry an hour early at 12 p.m. Enthusiast member of the Michigan Brewers Guild will also have entrance at 12 p.m.

Food will also be available for purchase from several spots, and Theo Gridiron and Friends and Audrey Ray will be performing during the festival.

People attending the festival will also no longer need to exchange tokens for beer samples at the festivals due to legislative changes.

You can learn more and purchase tickets here.